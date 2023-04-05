Pasco County receives rabies alert after cat tests positive

The alert comes after a cat tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued a rabies alert on Wednesday for the west-central area of the county.

The alert comes in response to a cat that tested positive for rabies reported on April 4. The alert has been issued for 60 days

"All citizens in Pasco County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the county's Florida Department of Health said in a news release. "The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Pasco County.

The alert is in effect to increase awareness to the public and to let people know that rabies activities can also happen outside of Pasco County, health officials say.

The center of the rabies alert is in the west central area of Pasco County and includes the following area boundaries:

North of Ridge Road

South of Midvale Avenue

West of the Pithlachascotee River

East of Moon Lake Road

"Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans," health officials stated. "The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization."

Only appropriate treatment started quickly after a person is exposed to rabies will protect them from the disease.

The county's Florida Department of Health said all domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and avoid wildlife contact, especially raccoons, skunks, bobcats, coyotes, otters, bats and foxes.

People in Pasco County are advised to take the following precautions:

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations

Neuter or spay your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated

Do not feed, handle or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources, such as uncovered trash or litter

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach your children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools or other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals is asked to seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County at (727) 834-3216, (813) 929-1212, or (352) 521-5194.