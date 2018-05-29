ELFERS, Fla. – For people living along the Anclote River during hurricane season, it’s about as inevitable as death and taxes: flooding.

Pasco County has taken steps in the past to minimize flooding in communities along the river but officials admit there is little, if anything at this point, that can be done to prevent the waters from rising during strong storms.

However, for some residents who are tired of dealing with it year after year, county officials say there is one new option that could soon be available: money to move out.

“I can’t move the water off the Anclote,” said Laura Wilcoxen with Pasco County Emergency Management.

Hurricane Irma, while severe, was “average,” Wilcoxen said, when compared to the aftermath of past storms like Hurricane Hermine in 2016.

Unfortunately, a new hurricane season brings few new options for emergency management officials when it comes to dealing with flooding.

Federal grant money has helped clear out decades-old debris in the past. Pumps, while nice in theory, can do little to mitigate rising waters as there’s nowhere nearby to pump the excess water, Wilcoxen says. But Uncle Sam could soon help move residents out of areas closest to the river.

“What we’ve done is offered it to that Elfers area where we know the only solution is to try to remove people from that hazard to give them the ability to relocate to a safer area,” Wilcoxen said.

The county is currently applying for nearly $4 million initially in federal disaster recovery funding to help low-to-moderate income residents or those classified as "urgent need" to relocated away from the river. Qualifying residents could be paid out for the value of their home prior to Hurricane Hermine in addition to thousands in moving costs.

The county’s request could grow to more than $14 million depending on interest from residents.

“Let us buy your property, let us demolish it and restore it to a natural state that will increase the flood volume in that area,” Wilcoxen said. “If you can remove a few of the properties the water volume might not get as high.”

However, among the 212 potentially eligible properties in Elfers, according to Wilcoxen, people living in only about a dozen have shown interest in taking advantage of the funds if they’re made available.

Wilcoxen said it could be months before the county learns whether it is awarded the grant money.

Gary Hayden, who lives in a house just 20-30 feet from the river, said he understands why some might be reluctant to leave.

“A lot of people wouldn’t sell, you know they’ve been here forever, it’s their life,” he said, despite having to rip out flooring and drywall soaked by rising waters in year’s past. “It’s a normal thing, it’s going to happen, so get ready for it before it does.”

Wilcoxen said while you can’t prevent the flooding, you can prepare.

“Number one thing is to have a plan and practice your plan,” she said, referring to an evacuation plan.

“It’s expected, we know that when we get lots of rain, especially after the storm moves through, that the river is going to rise," Wilcoxen said. "So, we start working in that area as quickly as we can to let residents know.”

Wilcoxen also recommends:

Having a backup plan

Setting aside important documents so they’re easy to grab and go

Gathering insurance prescription information

Stocking enough food and water to last at least 72 hours

Downloading the MyPasco app to get countywide alerts and information about shelters and evacuation routes

It’s also recommended those anticipating special needs assistance—like those who are electrically dependent—should register with the county now. While registration is not a reservation for a county shelter, Wilcoxen cautions, it does ensure the county is adequately prepared to accommodate individuals if the need arises.

Roughly $1.5 million in federal funding has also been secured for flood management in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

Residents interested in applying for potential relocation funds can contact the county at (727) 847-8137 or email lwilcoxen@pascocountyfl.net.

The deadline to apply is May 31.

