Deputies: Middle school student calls in fake bomb threat, now faces real trouble

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the school.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A River Ridge Middle School student is in serious trouble after calling in a fake bomb threat late Wednesday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in a statement that they received the threat from an anonymous phone call, in which the caller said they would bring a bomb to the school the next day.

Deputies were able to track down the caller, who was a current student, the news release stated.

"The student admitted to making the call as a joke. There is no threat to the school, and charges for the student have been referred to the State Attorney's Office," the sheriff's office wrote in the statement.

Pasco County deputies investigate all threats they're made aware of and threats have consequences, even when they aren’t real, the sheriff's office says.

"At no time were our students or staff in any danger. The call came after school let out yesterday and was resolved well before the start of our school day today," the River Ridge Middle School principal said in a statement. "The student made a bad decision and now faces serious consequences."

PSO again urges parents and guardians to discuss the consequences of making fake threats with their students.