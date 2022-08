Pasco County Sheriff's deputies believe an old threat to the school has resurfaced.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Pasco County middle school is being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" due to a possible threat, the sheriff's office said.

Rushe Middle School in Land O'Lakes is currently being evacuated as deputies investigate a threat they believe was made last year and has since resurfaced.

Pasco County Schools, along with most schools across the Tampa Bay area, started the new school year today.