Pasco County

Remains of missing New Port Richey woman located

Ruth "Eydie" Cecala was reported missing in December 2021.
Credit: New Port Richey Police Department
Ruth "Eydie" Cecala

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Investigators located and identified the remains of a 75-year-old New Port Richey woman who disappeared in December 2021.

Ruth "Eydie" Cecala was reported missing more than a year ago after leaving her house for the first time in two years, the police department said at the time. According to the agency, she told her husband she was going to a park and to the downtown area if she "still had energy." 

Cecala reportedly did not take her wallet or cash her husband left for her. A neighbor told investigators they saw her walking through yards on Pinecrest Drive.

In an update Friday, police said Cecala's remains recently were found in the woods off Plathe Road.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family," the department said in a statement. "Thank you to our citizens for providing leads, supporting, and continue sharing our posts about Ruth. 

"We appreciate all the public interest in this case."

