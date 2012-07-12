Scallop season starts July 1: Here's what you need to know

Florida’s Sports Coast, the tourism office for Pasco County, encourages locals and visitors to participate in the adventurous, fun experience.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The 2023 Bay Scallop Season is right around the corner for any divers ready to put their masks, snorkels and fins on.

For residents in Pasco County, this year's season kicks off Saturday, July 1 and continues through Monday, Aug. 6 – marking a 37-day season.

Florida’s Sports Coast, the tourism office for Pasco County, encourages locals and visitors to participate in the adventurous, fun experience, a news release explains.

“The extended season is going to do so much for tourism in Pasco County,” Board of County Commissioners Chair Jack Mariano said in a statement. “This will be our best year yet – and we’re thankful for Governor DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for not only focusing on water quality and the environment, but also tourism in our wonderful state.”

The tourism office also offers local guides and charter companies to help with the scalloping season. People interested in booking an excursion can click here to sign up.

Other locations like Citrus and Hernando counties have their season from July 1 through Sept. 24.

"This region includes all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando-Pasco county line, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa," leaders from FWC explain in a release.

The Pasco County region includes areas like all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse, including all waters of the Anclote River.

Here are some scalloping regulations and safety tips:

You can collect scallops by hand or with a dip net

Daily bag limit: 2 gallons whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint shucked per person

Daily boat limit: 10 gallons in shell or 1/2-gallon shucked meat

Display a diver-down flag while in the water

FWC leaders explain some other regulations to keep in mind are:

Scallops may be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net

There's no commercial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida

Boaters are asked to wear a life jacket when underway and to not drink and drive.

"When scalloping in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device, and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if on a river, inlet or navigation channel," the agency explains in the release.

Scallopers are also asked to not discard shells in inshore waters commonly used for recreational activities – like near boat ramps or swimming areas. The piles of shells could create hazards for swimmers while also damaging the seagrass habitat.

Instead of throwing them out in the water, the shells can be tossed in a trash receptacle or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to disperse.