HIGHLANDS, Florida — A school bus and a car were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the crash happened near Kitten Trail at Oakwood Drive in Highlands. Fire Rescue crews said the driver of the car had to be extricated and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Crews said there were three kids on the bus at the time of the crash. They had minor injuries, refused transport to a hospital and were released to their parents.

The students were going to Hudson High School and Hudson Middle School, according to Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda Cobbe.

Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson Corey Dierdorff said the three students injured were high school aged. Dierdroff said they had minor cuts and scrapes.

Fire Rescue said the driver of the school bus was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Kitten Trail is shut down in both directions as crews are working to clear the road.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

A car and school bus collided Wednesday morning at the intersection Kitten Trail at Oakland Lane in Highlands, Florida.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

