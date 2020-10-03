HUDSON, Fla. — Two students are being evaluated after the bus they were riding in collided with a landscaping truck, injuring both drivers.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at State Road 52 and Paradise Point Place, according to Pasco County Fire rescue.

The agency tweeted the drivers of the bus and truck suffered minor injuries, while two students are being checked out.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

