WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla.— A Pasco County Schools bus crashed Thursday afternoon in Wesley Chapel, Pasco County Fire Rescue reported.

No students were on the bus, but the bus driver and an assistant were transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Fire rescue crews said a driver in a truck hit the side of the bus and ended up in a pasture. The driver was taken to the hospital, crews said.

