Scream-A-Geddon bringing frights back to Pasco County this fall

The horror-themed park will make its comeback in Dade City this September.

DADE CITY, Fla. — If you're a sucker for scary attractions, then it's time to get your Scream-A-Geddon on.

Tampa Bay's leading horror park is back for its seventh season on Friday, Sep. 10, in Dade City and it's arriving with a new addition, the haunted Bloodwater Bayou.

Creators say the bayou is haunted by a priestess who "hypnotizes the innocent to purify its murky waters" and the only escape is if the Speaker of the Dead declares you worthy enough.

Six more popular attractions will be featured at the event along with spooky characters and a horrifying Monster Midway.

Scream-A-Geddon was voted USA's Best Haunted House in 2018 and 2020. It placed among the top five in 2019.

Tickets can be purchased on SCREAMAGEDDON.com and start at $24.95.