Three kids missing out of Pasco County

Three boys, ages 12 and 13, were last seen in New Port Richey Tuesday morning.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen the three boys in the photo above?

If so, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

Ryan Pipes, 12, wearing the black shirt, Jaden Morrant, 12, wearing the red shirt, and Austin McDaniel, 13, with brown/blonde hair, were all last seen at each of their homes Tuesday morning in New Port Richey.

Detectives learned the boys often visit Sims Park in New Port Richey but current information indicates that they may no longer be together. They are believed to still be in the area.

If you see them, you are asked to call 727-847-8102 and choose option 7.

What other people are reading right now: