Search underway for missing, endangered Holiday man

Joshua Martinez was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Joshua Martinez?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 38-year-old man. He was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.

Martinez is 5-feet, 10-inches, and weighs around 240 lbs. He was wearing a red shirt and grey shorts before he was reported missing.