At least 1 person dead as crews battle mobile home fire in Shady Hills

Firefighters say they believe there may be another person inside, but it's still not safe yet for them to search for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — At least one person has died in a fire early Tuesday that crews are still battling, Pasco County Fire Rescue says.

Firefighters said around 4:22 a.m. they were on the scene of a mobile home fire on Larry Road in a northern part of the county. When they arrived, crews said they found the single-wide camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they had to work to put out the flames from outside the home because it wasn't safe for them to enter.

One person was found dead inside the home. Firefighters say they believe there may be another person inside, but it's still not safe yet for them to search for them.

The case is under investigation. 10 Tampa Bay has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.