Response teams said those aboard the boat were able to put out a mayday report prior to capsizing.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Coast Guard along with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to call for a 20-foot capsize boat Saturday, rescuing five.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Sector, the boat was about 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key when the boat went down.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel and crew were the ones to bring the five people aboard to safety, luckily they reported no injuries to those rescued.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of its response boat and coordinated with the sheriff's office during the rescue of the individuals in distress, according to a release.

“It’s so important to ensure safety equipment is working prior to leaving the dock,” said Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer at Sector St. Petersburg. “In cases like this, the use of a life jackets and using channel 16 through a VHF-FM radio made a critical difference for the rescue units being able to provide support when the boaters were in distress.”

