Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Hudson woman

Debra Horshinski was last seen on Sunday driving in the US-19 and Frontage Road area of Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for an 81-year-old Hudson woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Debra Horshinski. She was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on March 20 driving in the US-19 and Frontage Road area of Clearwater.

Horshinski is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound woman with gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies say her car is a 2016 black Kia Soul with Florida license plate LQKA18.

Anyone who knows where Horshinski might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. Tips can be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.