Have you seen Roberto? Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Pasco man

ODESSA, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Pasco County man last seen Sunday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for Roberto Rivera who was last reported to be seen around 7 p.m. in the area of State Road 54 and Trinity Boulevard.

Rivera is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green sweatpants and a blue hat with "USA" on it.

The 86-year-old could also be driving a maroon 2017 Lincoln MKC with a Florida license plate of NGQE08.