Skeletal remains found in Hudson believed to be an adult

No foul play is suspected in connection to the death as of now, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

In an update Wednesday, the agency says the investigation is ongoing after remains were found in a heavily wooded area near U.S. Highway 19 and New York Avenue.

Preliminary information of the remains collected so far doesn't suggest foul play, deputies said in a statement. And even though the identity of the remains is still unknown, authorities believe they are of an adult.

"The identity of the decedent and other factors, in this case, will take some time to determine as the remains are skeletal," the sheriff's office said in the update.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of U.S. 19.

K-9s and forensics teams with the sheriff's office entered and exited the wooded area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Several people who are familiar with the area said it's somewhere people who were struggling would spend time. Charlie Menafo said he walks by those woods all the time and is not surprised by this discovery.