Just after 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an intersection nearby New York Avenue in Hudson.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found in the county.

At this time, deputies have not released details on the identity of the remains or how long they have been there.