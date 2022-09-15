Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods

There was no foul play suspected in the man's death, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 42-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was reportedly known to stay in the area where the investigation was ongoing.

Wilding hadn't been seen since May of this year until his remains were found earlier this week.

No foul play is suspected in the man's death, according to the sheriff's office.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of U.S. Highway 19.

K-9s and forensics teams with the sheriff's office entered and exited the wooded area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Several people who are familiar with the area said it's somewhere people who were struggling would spend time. Charlie Menafo said he walks by those woods all the time and is not surprised by this discovery.