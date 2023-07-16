x
Pasco County

Search for missing 78-year-old Pasco County man underway

Paul Franklin Jr. was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Liberty Drive in Port Richey.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old man who has not been seen for several hours in Port Richey. 

Paul Franklin Jr. was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Liberty Drive in Port Richey. He is considered missing and endangered, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

The 78-year-old man is 6 feet, 4 inches, 235 pounds and has green eyes with a white mustache, and is bald. 

Franklin was last seen wearing a green shirt, jeans/pants and shoes. He may be driving a dark blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with FL tag BG09CF, northbound traveling in the Ocala area

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

