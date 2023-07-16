Search for missing 78-year-old Pasco County man underway

Paul Franklin Jr. was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Liberty Drive in Port Richey.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old man who has not been seen for several hours in Port Richey.

Paul Franklin Jr. was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Liberty Drive in Port Richey. He is considered missing and endangered, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

The 78-year-old man is 6 feet, 4 inches, 235 pounds and has green eyes with a white mustache, and is bald.

Franklin was last seen wearing a green shirt, jeans/pants and shoes. He may be driving a dark blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with FL tag BG09CF, northbound traveling in the Ocala area