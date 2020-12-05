1 dead after small plane crashes into backyard of home in Pasco County

FAA investigators are headed to the scene.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Firefighters say one person has died following a small plane crash in a backyard of a Wesley Chapel home. Authorities say the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews and sheriff's office deputies responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. The crash happened at a house off State Road 54 and Grand Oaks Boulevard in Wesley Chapel.

When authorities arrived, they found a "fully enclosed plane" down in the backyard. There was a fire when the plane crashed, authorities said.

FAA investigators are reportedly headed to the scene now.

This is a developing story.

