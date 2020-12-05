1 dead after small plane crashes into backyard of home in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Firefighters say one person has died following a small plane crash in a backyard of a Wesley Chapel home. Authorities say the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft.
Pasco County Fire Rescue crews and sheriff's office deputies responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. The crash happened at a house off State Road 54 and Grand Oaks Boulevard in Wesley Chapel.
When authorities arrived, they found a "fully enclosed plane" down in the backyard. There was a fire when the plane crashed, authorities said.
FAA investigators are reportedly headed to the scene now.
This is a developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- Disturbance near Bahamas could strengthen into season's first tropical system
- Naples beaches to open but with shortened hours, restrictions
- People trash Cocoa Beach with 13,000 pounds of litter after it reopens
- Need a COVID-19 test in Hernando County? Here's your chance
- Report: Company behind flawed unemployment website says Florida got what it asked for
- Disney World not accepting ticket reservations before July 1
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter