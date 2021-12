Pasco Fire Rescue says one adult is being flown with serious injuries.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue says firefighters are currently treating three individuals after an accident involving a snow tube.

Authorities say one adult is being flown with serious injuries. The other adult and child are being treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time how the three individuals were injured.

