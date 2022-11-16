x
Pasco County

Snowcat Ridge opens following delays due to Nicole

The attraction is Florida's first and only snow park, according to its website.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

DADE CITY, Fla. — Despite delays due to Nicole with the storm's strong winds and heavy rains, Snowcat Ridge is finally open. 

The attraction is Florida's first and only snow park, according to its website. It opened Wednesday after originally scheduled to open on Nov. 11.

Snowcat Ridge's Crystal Ribbon feature, which included a 16,000-square-foot ice skating ribbon, makes its return this year.

The park will also have its Eskimo Outpost where people can rent private igloos. And Alpine Village will once again have half a dozen new food and drink outlets, according to Snowcat Ridge's website.  

Other fun things eventgoers can expect to experience are snow tubing on the Snowy Slopes and a snow play area at Arctic Igloo. 

To view more of Snowcat Ridge's features this year, click here.

Ticket prices range from $26.95 to $42.95 depending on the day people choose to go. 

To view the full calendar for when the park will be open, click here. 

