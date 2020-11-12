Florida's only snow park requests another safety inspection, hopes to reopen soon

Snowcat Ridge says it believes it has addressed the issues in Pasco County's inspection report.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's first snow park says its team worked all night Thursday and into early Friday morning to address the safety concerns that caused Pasco County to revoke its permit.

Snowcat Ridge said it believes it has addressed everything in the county inspection report it received Thursday afternoon.

"After reading the report, we understand the list of concerns with the majority of the points pertaining to the temporarily modified shipping containers in our Alpine Village," Snowcat Ridge wrote in a statement.

The park has requested another inspection Friday and hopes to be approved to reopen as soon as possible.

"The safety of our staff and guests are our top priority," the park wrote. "We’ve received dozens of permit inspections from Pasco County, the state of Florida and the health department in the last 6 months prior to opening. Our staff conducts daily safety inspections and we have medics on-site every day we’re open."

Pasco County said, during several visits to Snowcat Ridge, Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations that posed a threat to both public health and safety.

"Pasco County became aware Nov. 25 that Snowcat Ridge was operating in unsafe structures, without required permits, inspections or a certificate of occupancy," the county wrote in a statement this week.

Photo documentation of the various violations was provided by the county. You can view those photos here.

Snowcat Ridge first opened to the public on Nov. 20. It's the only attraction of its kind in Florida.

A park representative said customers will be automatically refunded if they purchased a ticket for Thursday or Friday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers who purchased tickets for later in the afternoon on Friday can check the Snowcat Ridge website and social media for updates or call customer service at 813-576-1450.

