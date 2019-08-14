ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — If it feels like it's been raining more than normal, well, you're right! The entire Tampa Bay area is under a flood watch until the end of the week.

Zephyrhills is the latest area to deal with flooding. After two days of heavy rain, streets were impassable and water surrounded homes. According to emergency management, eight people had to be evacuated from a home there.

"Yesterday, we had like what three inches? It just poured, like torrential," Robin Andrus said.

She's grateful for her four-wheeler today. Cars and even trucks are struggling to get through the water. It was so deep in parts, fish were even swimming through.

Andrus says the flooding has never been this bad here.

"No, not like this, not even with that last hurricane we had," Andrus said. "My neighbor's house is really bad, there's about two feet of water surrounding his house."

Fortunately for Robert Fones, it hasn't gotten in his house, but it did reach his air conditioning.

"The A/C, hopefully it will work in a couple days when it dries out, if not it will probably cost about $6,000," Fones said.

His beautiful garden is more like a moat right now.

"I'm marooned," Fones joked.

While the water did seem to be receding, people hearing more thunder in the distance worried that it's not over yet.

