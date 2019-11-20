NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 40-year-old youth soccer coach was charged with battery after deputies say he pushed down a 12-year-old girl 3 to 4 times during a practice game. Then after the practice, deputies say he hugged her from behind, forced her hands above her head and tickled her.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's affidavit, the girl tried to pull away and told Donald Mullins to stop – but he didn't.

The arrest report says the hugging and tickling were caught on surveillance video.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 4, but the arrest was made on Nov. 19.

Mullins told police he considered the girl a family friend and so his "actions were acceptable," according to the affidavit. Mullins is a coach for a different team but deputies say he joined in with the girls' team for practice that night at the Trinity Sportsplex in Odessa at 11514 Pyramid Drive.

Mullins was arrested on the battery charge and taken to the Pasco County jail. He was released on $500 bond. '

