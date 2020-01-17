SAINT LEO, Fla — Authorities say a 19-year-old lacrosse player for Saint Leo University has died in a car crash.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning near Interstate 75 north of Tampa.
Troopers said Ernest Blake Crownover died at the scene after his car hit the gantry displaying the entrance ramp sign for Interstate 75. School officials say Crownover was a goalie from the team and a member of the U.S. ROTC.
Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash. He was from Eaton, Colorado.
What other people are reading right now:
- Davenport woman arrested after baby dies from brain bleeding and skull fractures, deputies say
- 'Best rainfall in years' | Rain drenches parts of Australia, helps contain fires and brings drought relief
- CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard
- Restaurant Red Alert: Beach bar owner blames rat problem on neighboring construction site
- Dog gives birth to lime green puppy named 'Hulk'
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter