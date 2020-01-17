SAINT LEO, Fla — Authorities say a 19-year-old lacrosse player for Saint Leo University has died in a car crash.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning near Interstate 75 north of Tampa.

Troopers said Ernest Blake Crownover died at the scene after his car hit the gantry displaying the entrance ramp sign for Interstate 75. School officials say Crownover was a goalie from the team and a member of the U.S. ROTC.

Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash. He was from Eaton, Colorado.

