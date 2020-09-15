Stretch of State Road 52 in Pasco County shut down due to gas leak

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Drivers are asked to avoid a stretch of State Road 52 in Pasco County after construction crews hit a gas line.
It happened Tuesday afternoon, with the affected area along State Road 52 from U.S. 41 to Shady Hills Road.
It's believed the roadway won't reopen until at least 6 p.m.
