Pasco County

Stretch of State Road 52 in Pasco County shut down due to gas leak

People are asked to avoid the area.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Drivers are asked to avoid a stretch of State Road 52 in Pasco County after construction crews hit a gas line.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, with the affected area along State Road 52 from U.S. 41 to Shady Hills Road.

It's believed the roadway won't reopen until at least 6 p.m.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

