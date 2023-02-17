2 new lanes of State Road 52 officially open in Pasco County

Construction will continue into summer with all four lanes expected to open later this year.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County leaders are celebrating two new lane openings on the new State Road 52.

The project cost $82 million — $78 million of which were state funds.

"The traffic configuration consists of one lane in each direction (westbound and eastbound) divided by a median from the beginning project limits at Uradco Place to Prospect Road," the Florida Department of Transportation explains on its website. "Traffic continues just east of Prospect Road into a two-lane, two-way configuration along Clinton Avenue through the end limits just west of Ft. King Road."

Construction will continue into summer with all four lanes expected to open later this year.

"When we open up this road today, you'll see traffic in San Antonio start to clear up because you won't see lines," Pasco Commissioner Ron Oakley said. "It will be smooth and straight through down this road..."