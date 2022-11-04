Stolen dinosaur from New Port Richey exhibit, found safe

"We have already picked him up and reunited him with his family!!!," the police department wrote in a news release.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After many shared posts and even a story published by 10 Tampa Bay, a stolen baby raptor was found and is back home safe.

A man walking his dog named Dude saw the dinosaur about two blocks from the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS Museum) where it was originally stolen and called the police, the New Port Richey Police Department wrote in a news release.

“The guy that found it was walking his dog named Dude," a PR firm putting on the dinosaur exhibit said. "He [the dog] kept pulling the guy into an alley area about two blocks from where the dinosaur was stolen in downtown New Port Richey.

"[The] dog walker didn’t want any tickets or reward, but they are going to name the dinosaur after the dog, so it will be known as “Dude” the dinosaur."

Dude the dinosaur, worth over $6,000, was reported stolen on Tuesday after a curator for the MAPS Museum noticed the prop was missing.

New Port Richey police officers began a search for the baby dino soon after they were contacted.

On Friday, the police department the good news on Facebook along with a couple of photos. In the comments, the agency said that the dinosaur had "a broken eye and some electric work but overall good condition."

"There is a little bit of damage but nothing we can’t fix! We are just thrilled to have him back. We have already picked him up and reunited him with his family!!!," the agency wrote in a news release.

The PR firm said the dinosaur will get an eye patch and will be at the event. As for the thieves, MAPS Museum says it's not going to pursue any further investigation action.

"NPR police asked if the museum wanted them to fingerprint and investigate the theft. MAPS museum said no since they believe it was kids and possibly a Halloween prank," the PR firm wrote.