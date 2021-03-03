x
Pasco County

Damage reported in Dade City after line of storms sweep across Tampa Bay

Neighbors who live in the area said there were some roof shingles blown off and power lines down.
DADE CITY, Fla. — Possible storm damage was reported Wednesday in Dade City after a line of storms swept across Tampa Bay.

Neighbors who live in the area said there were some roof shingles blown off and power lines down. Pasco County Emergency Management said it got reports of minor storm damage in the area Wednesday morning. 

Radar imagery showed some rotation around the area around 6:26 a.m.

The line of storms brought some heavy rain and gusty winds ahead of a cold front that will move through around midday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

