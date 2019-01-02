NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a stripper early Friday morning after they say she hit another striper before stealing a power meter from outside a club.

Christie Caratini-Mendoza, 37, of Land O’ Lakes is charged with grand theft.

An arrest affidavit said Caratini-Mendoza took the Progress Energy power meter from the exterior wall of Desire Gentleman’s Club at 3539 Grand Boulevard.

She’s accused of hiding the meter from the club’s management. The arrest report says she was seen running from the area where the power meter was located. The meter is about $350, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cartini-Mendoza admitted to taking the power meter, the report claims. Deputies also found the power meter’s tag in a wig inside her bag.

Authorities took Cartini-Mendoza to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

