x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Pasco deputies identify student who made threat to a Wesley Chapel high school

There will reportedly be a heavy law enforcement presence at the high school on Wednesday.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office
FILE PHOTO: Pasco Sheriff's Office SUV

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Deputies say they were alerted of a social media-based threat on Tuesday at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.

The student who circulated the threat was identified and there is now no threat from the student, Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

An investigation reportedly identified the student and the person who first created the threat live outside of Pasco County. 

The sheriff's office says no evidence currently indicates there will be any threat made toward Cypress Creek High School.

There will also be a heavy law enforcement presence at the high school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, deputies say.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school

Before You Leave, Check This Out