Pasco deputies identify student who made threat to a Wesley Chapel high school

There will reportedly be a heavy law enforcement presence at the high school on Wednesday.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Deputies say they were alerted of a social media-based threat on Tuesday at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.

The student who circulated the threat was identified and there is now no threat from the student, Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

An investigation reportedly identified the student and the person who first created the threat live outside of Pasco County.

PSO is aware of a social media-based threat at Cypress Creek High School. At this time, the student that circulated the threat was identified. PSO spoke with them and there is no threat from this student. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i93cUP5EdO — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 6, 2022

The sheriff's office says no evidence currently indicates there will be any threat made toward Cypress Creek High School.