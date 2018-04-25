The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer accused of body-slamming a student at Sunlake high school will be allowed to stay on the job.

After taking a look at a body cam video recording of the incident, Sheriff Chris Nocco says he stands behind his deputy, Richard Stackon. Stackon has been with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office since 1994 and has spent several years as the SRO at Sunlake.

On Tuesday, Stackon’s body camera was rolling as he confronted a student who was allegedly skipping class.

At several points, you can hear the student taunting the deputy and using foul language.

Deputy Stackon can be seen, for several minutes, trying to convince her to leave the cafeteria area. But during that time, nearby students also start to become more disorderly.

Eventually, Deputy Stackon gestures to escort the student out - but when she raises her hands in his direction, things take a violent turn. Deputy Stackon grabs her and throws her to the ground.

“She would not comply,” said Nocco, who reviewed the video with his staff. “She was making a scene, she was raising her voice doing what you wanted to do. She was not listening to anybody in authority there.”

“They were so nice at first, asking her to leave. She would not listen,” said classmate, Maddie Fonte, who witnessed the incident. She and others say a cafeteria worker asked her to go back to class. Then an administrator. Finally, they called Deputy Stackon.

Several students who were watching all of it unfold recorded the same incident from different angles.

The student took to social media, saying SRO Stackon overreacted. “I have a concussion,” she posted on Twitter.

But classmates saw it both ways.

“She stood up, and I’m not sure why she flailed her hands up, but I guess he took it as she was a threat might hit him. So, he did his thing and went to grab her move her,” said Natalie Cruz, who recorded the incident.

“I think he should’ve just taken her out, a little bit, maybe not slammed her but just wrestled her and turned her around. Because he could’ve definitely done that without slamming her,” said Gilbert Hernandez, who also witnessed the confrontation.

In the video, deputy Stackon can also be heard using foul language himself, saying, “Don’t f*ing give me s*** . Now give me your hands,” as he cuffs her.

Deputy Stackon also expresses frustration as he refers to other incidents.

“This is what I have to do every F*ing day now?” he asks aloud.

“I’m more concerned about her actions than anything else,” said Sheriff Nocco, when asked about SRO Stackon’s conduct.

After the Parkland massacre, the state of Florida mandated more SROs make their way into Florida classrooms.

At the time, some critics raised concern that those officers might treat students more like criminals than kids.

But sheriff Nocco insists that wasn’t the case here. Deputy Stackon, he says, did what he’s trained to do, and could have feasibly used pepper spray or even a taser.

Nocco says he saw no reason not to place Stackon back on the job at Sunlake High School soon.

The Sheriff says his deputies tried to speak with the student’s parents, but they’ve declined to be interviewed.

The student faces charges related to the incident, but Stackon recommended to her parents that they enter her into a diversion program to avoid any permanent marks on her record.

