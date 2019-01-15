If you have a passion for teaching, Pasco County Schools are looking for some new substitute teachers.

You can pre-register online for a guest teacher hiring event that's coming up in February.

Qualified applicants can interview on the spot.

They need substitutes for the day-to-day, as well as long term fill-ins who can make up to $95 a day.

Interested applicants may pre-register by clicking here.

