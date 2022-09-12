Pasco County high schooler accused of sending threatening texts

Deputies found the 19-year-old walking home carrying a concealed knife, the sheriff's office said.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Sunlake High School student is accused of texting threats to other students at the school after he was dismissed for the day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies say 19-year-old Dimitri Juste was allowed to walk home Monday following a disciplinary issue.

While heading back, the man allegedly texted threats to other students that were still on campus. Juste was located, and deputies say he had a concealed knife which he claimed he found after leaving school.

Juste was arrested for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon, the sheriff's office said.