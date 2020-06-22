Pasco County Schools superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

Superintendent Kurt Browning said he started to feel mild symptoms on Friday and that led him to get tested.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A superintendent in the Tampa Bay area says he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Pasco School Superintendent Kurt Browning, 61, told school employees he tested positive for coronavirus. He said he is now in isolation at home.

Browning said he started feeling minor symptoms, a fever, chills and body aches on Friday. He said it was those symptoms that led him to get tested, and the results came back positive.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ Browning said. “I’m looking forward to get back to work full strength as soon as the medical experts say I can.”

Pasco Schools said Browning had spent some time in the office recently, but his interactions with the other people who were there do not count as close contact. That means those people will not have to self-isolate or get tested.

Browning said he wants to be transparent as the school district and the community deal with the pandemic. He said anyone who has any of these symptoms should get tested or see a doctor so they can avoid the possibility of spreading the virus.

