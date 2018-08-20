HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A search is ongoing for an armed suspect who used a shotgun to rob a convenience store.

It was all caught on a surveillance camera: A man wearing a gas mask and tactical vest walked into the Beacon Square Grocery store just before 9 p.m. Friday and fired a shot into the ceiling.

The man ran off with an unknown amount of cash, Pasco County deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case No. 18-32786.

