Suspected sinkhole in Pasco County forces bar to evacuate

It's now at least 35 feet wide and 55 feet deep.

TRINITY, Fla. — A suspected sinkhole in Pasco County has continued to widen and is now forcing the evacuation of a neighborhood bar.

The county tells 10 Tampa Bay the large hole has gotten 10 feet wider since Tuesday and is now at least 35 feet wide and 55 feet deep. A county official says the nearby Varsity Club Sports Bar will be closed as a precaution.

The possible sinkhole, which is officially being called a depression until geologists make a final determination, opened up earlier this week just north of State Road 54 on the west side of Little Road at the intersection with Spring Haven Boulevard. Pasco County’s emergency management director says the hole was originally measured at around 5-by-10 feet Monday morning when it was first discovered and has since grown substantially.

“It’s actively growing,” Pasco Emergency Management Director Andrew Fossa said on Tuesday.

Temporary roadblocks were set up, blocking off Spring Haven Boulevard. People who live in the Spring Haven Condominiums are being forced to cut through the Walmart Parking lot to enter and exit their complex.

