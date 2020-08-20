SUV crashes into Port Richey home

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are investigating after an SUV crashed Thursday morning into a Port Richey home.
It happened in the 7700 block of Jasmine Boulevard, which is near Cymbid Drive. Crews say the SUV caused "significant" damage to the home. No one was hurt.
Crews are currently working to stabilize the home.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
