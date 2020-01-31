PORT RICHEY, Fla. — UPDATE: The sheriff's office said a SWAT situation in Port Richey has resolved peacefully. The man they were trying to reach has been arrested.

The sheriff's office will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at Port Richey City Hall.

Previous story:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office and Port Richey Police Department are trying to reach a man accused of domestic battery.

A SWAT team has been called out to Sun-Glo Avenue, where the man is believed to be inside a home.

Deputies said the man "has probable cause for domestic battery by strangulation" from Thursday night.

Law enforcement said the scene is active and people are asked to avoid the area.

