'No swim' advisories lifted for Pasco County coastal beaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County residents can return to the beaches now that "no swim" advisories have been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued the advisories on July 26 for Robert J. Strickland Beach, Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Park Beach.

It's now safe to swim at those beaches, according to the health department. The next tentative water sampling is scheduled for Aug. 15.

The DOH analyzes coastal beach water samples for the bacteria enterococci, which normally is found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

"This type of bacteria is considered a potential risk because it may cause human disease, infections, or rashes," health leaders said in a news release. "The presence of enterococci is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage."