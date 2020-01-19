LUTZ, Fla. — People were asked to leave the Tampa Premium Outlets following a reported robbery at the outdoor shopping center.

It happened Sunday morning at the mall, located at 2300 Grand Cypress Drive near State Road 56 and Interstate 75.

Deputies responded en masse not long after a man robbed the Helzberg Diamond Outlet and got away, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. It's believed he is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and was wearing all black.

Deputies say he might have gotten away in a gray or silver two-door Cadillac with an FSU license plate. The plate numbers were blacked out with painter's tape, the sheriff's office adds.

Some posts on social media indicated there was a shooting at the outlets, however, the sheriff's office said that did not happen: No shots were fired and the person did not show a firearm at the jewelry store.

Nathaly Rivas, an employee at the outlets, told 10News a deputy told everyone to leave "because they couldn't find a suspect."

The mall remains closed at this time and will remain so for about an hour, the sheriff's office said.

Provided

"Everyone was moving out, and I didn't notice until I saw a sheriff's [deputy] in the middle of the crowd," Rivas said. "The [deputy] was moving his arms, telling everyone to move calmly and move away.

"Everyone needed to evacuate for their safety."

10News has reached out to the Tampa Premium Outlets for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information about a vehicle matching the sheriff's office description is asked to call 727-847-8102 option 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

