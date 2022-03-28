Deputies: Missing Tampa woman found dead in Pasco County

Her car has not been found.

LACOOCHEE, Fla. — Pasco County detectives say they are trying to find out what happened to a missing Tampa woman who was found dead.

The body of 27-year-old Teneisha Griffith was found around 1:30 p.m. on March 24 in the Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575 area of Lacoochee.

Griffith's family gave deputies permission to identify her. She was originally reported missing by the Tampa Police Department.

According to the sheriff's office, Griffith was last heard from the night of March 19. Her car, a white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag No. QSBE04 has not been found, deputies say.

The investigation into Griffith's death is ongoing.

Detectives are looking for additional information to help them piece together what happened.

Anyone with information on where Griffith was and/or who she was with between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24 is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. And, anyone who has information on where her car may be is also asked to contact authorities.

You can report tips to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

If you wish to be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or report anonymously online here.