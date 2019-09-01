A 15-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital after getting hit by a vehicle near Gulf High School, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda E. Cobbe said the freshman student is in surgery Wednesday morning and is in critical condition.

“His friends are very distraught. They’re crying," Cobbe said. "They immediately came to seek counseling from our crisis team members.”

Cobbe said a language arts teacher at the school hit the student with a 7-year-old child in the car.

"He's very shook up," Cobbe said of the teacher. "He's not at the school now."

A New Port Richey police spokesperson said while the investigation is still ongoing, authorities do not plan to press charges against the driver. The student was wearing headphones when he was hit near the intersection of School Road and Madison Street, police said.

The crash did not happen at the crosswalk and it was dark out, according to Cobbe.

The teacher is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The road is blocked at the intersection. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.