Teen dies 2 months after major crash on I-75 in Pasco County

He was only 13.
Credit: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has passed away nearly two months after somebody crashed into the car in which he was a passenger.

It happened on Oct. 7 on southbound I-75 in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver was distracted by spilled coffee when he failed to slow down for traffic and crashed into the back of a sedan, which was then pushed into the back of another car.

A 13-year-old boy from Arkansas was one of the five people in the sedan. He suffered critical injuries, as did another teen. The 13-year-old died Monday from those injuries, an FHP spokesperson said.

A 33-year-old man in the sedan was seriously hurt. A 27-year-old female passenger and the 30-year-old woman who was driving both suffered minor injuries. An FHP report indicated, of the five people in the sedan, only the women were wearing seatbelts.

The pickup truck driver, a 33-year-old man from Brooksville, was not hurt nor was the 28-year-old man from Mascotte, who was driving the other car that was ahead of the sedan.

FHP is spearheading the investigation.

