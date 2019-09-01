A 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a local hospital after getting hit by a vehicle near Gulf High School, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Authorities did not have immediate information on the girl’s condition. Fire Rescue said she was hit at the intersection of School Road and Madison Street.

The road is blocked at the intersection. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda E. Cobbe said the girl hit is a student at Gulf High School.

