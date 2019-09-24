NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in New Port Richey.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the teen was hit while walking near the intersection of Schrader Boulevard and Little Road.

Pasco County schools spokesperson Linda Cobbe said the teen is "alert and conscious." She said the boy is a student at Fivay High School and was just blocks away from campus when he was hit.

The teen was taken as a trauma alert to Bayonet Point Medical Center.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

