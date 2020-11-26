x
Pasco County

Boy, 13, killed in Pasco County ATV crash

An 11-year-old boy who was involved in the crash was not hurt, according to the FHP report.
Police lights, stock image.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy from Land O'Lakes died after the ATV he was driving was hit by another, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:46 p.m. Wednesday about two miles north of State Road 52, located near the 4 G Ranch in Pasco County.

Troopers say the 13-year-old was heading north at the same time an 11-year-old boy from Knoxville, Tennessee was driving westward. Both drove into a crossing between the trails at the same time, which caused the front of the 11-year-old's ATV to hit the right side of the teen's vehicle.

The 13-year-old was thrown from the ATV, and it fell on top of the boy, troopers said. He died at the scene.

According to the FHP report, the 11-year-old boy was not hurt.

