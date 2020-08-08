Search underway for missing New Port Richey teen

Jessica Swanson, 16, was last seen on Thursday around 2 p.m.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Jessica Swanson?

The 16-year-old was last seen on Thursday around 2 p.m. in the area of 7138 Oakwood Avenue.

Police say Swanson has a mental health condition and has not been taking her prescribed medications.

She was last seen with a backpack, bags and was wearing a black-fitted shirt, black yoga pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-841-4550.

